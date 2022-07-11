Pavithra Lokesh Was Married To Me Alleges Suchendra Prasad; Claims Both Have Never Believed In Certificate!

Amid the ongoing rift between the ex-wife of Vijaya Krishna Naresh AKA Naresh, Ramya Raghupathi, and his alleged live-in relationship with character artist Pavithra Lokesh, Pavithra Lokesh's ex-husband Suchendra Prasad has come out to give his piece or two about their relationship and his former partner.

It was already reported that Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh were caught red-handed by Ramya Raghupathi at a hotel in Mysore recently. The three parties have been speaking to the media giving out their versions of the issue. But Pavithra Lokesh's multi-talented Kannada actor-cum-director Suchendra Prasad's recent comments on Pavithra Lokesh have caught our eyes.

According to some of the leading entertainment websites, Suchendra Prasad, a notable film personality in the Kannada industry, is married to Pavithra Lokesh, and has a son from their relationship spanning more than a decade. In the wake of the news of Naresh and Pavithra living together, Suchendra Prasad is said to have claimed that he and Pavithra Lokesh got married in the year 2004 after falling in love. As both of them are against the western influence, they did not believe in a marriage certificate since it is custom borrowed from the West.

He further added that his passport and Aadhaar card are adequate proof of their marriage to each other. As wife and husband, the duo attended several events together, said Suchendra Prasad.

Suchendra Prasad is said to have alleged that Pavithra Lokesh is always a person who is not completely committed to any relationship she has had so far.

Suchendra Prasad and Ramya Raghupathi, respective spouses of Pavithra Lokesh and VK Naresh are yet to be legally separated. However, Naresh and Pavithra have started living together since the pandemic-induced lockdown in Hyderabad. Pavithra is also seen in the superstar family get-togethers along with Naresh.

The private issues and marital settlements are to be dealt with dignity in the court of law but unfortunately, both Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh have become the headlines for all the wrong reasons.