Tollywood's one of the most sought-after character artists Pavitra Lokesh is in news again. The actress, who settled in Hyderabad after working extensively in Kannada Film Industry, is said to have hiked her remuneration of late. Even after the recent issues that she has been part of, looks like the actress is signaling that she keeps her professional life separate from what is happening in her personal life.

The actress, who is also awarded the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the 2006 film Naayi Neralu has resorted to playing supporting roles in films for a while. Latest reports suggest that Pavitra has been receiving a hefty paycheque for projects.

Pavitra, who earlier received around Rs 60,000 per day is now said to have been quoting Rs 1,00,000. The actress allots a set number of days for a production house or a film, depending on the length of the role and days required to complete her portion.

While Pavitra was last seen in Ramarao On Duty, Ravi Teja's film which tanked at the box office, she will next be seen in Neetho directed by Balu Sharma. Besides, she is also a part of 777 Charlie fame Rakshit Shetty's Saptha Sagaradaache Ello, a Kannada film.

Pavitra was all over the news recently for her alleged live-in relationship with actor VK Naresh. The duo have worked together in several movies earlier and since the pandemic-induced lockdown was enforced, they moved in under the same roof. Pavitra was also spotted taking part in the familial events of Naresh and Superstar Krishna.