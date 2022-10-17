Pawan Kalyan And Trivikram Srinivas To Appear On The Unstoppable 2 Show With Nandamuri Balakrishna?

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu talk show Unstoppable on Aha Video was a super hit. The talk show garnered appreciation and subscribers for Aha Video, which produced some flop shows until before Unstoppable with NBK. The talk show with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sam Jam, also proved to be a failed production. Following the massive success of the Unstoppable season 1, the makers of the Unstoppable show have come up with a brand new season.

Unstoppable 2 with NBK promo was released recently, and it shook the two Telugu states. The promo was very special for the producers as well as the fans of Nandamuri family as the first episode's guests were none other than TDP President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Balakrishna's son-in-law, Nara Lokesh. The promo had Lokesh, Chandrababu Naidu and Balakrishna bringing out their personal interests to the fore and making fun of each other. Fans of the Telugu Desam Party and Nandamuri family have a feast awaiting, after the show is set to premiere on Aha.

It is now rumoured that the show will have director Trivikram Srinivas coming together with his good friend Powerstar Pawan Kalyan on the Unstoppable 2 couch. If this is going to be true, the show will become one of the first ever to have Pawan Kalyan as the guest for a talk show.

Meanwhile, the second promo of the Unstoppable 2 was also released where Balakrishna was seen hosting Siddhartha Jonnalagadda AKA DJ Tillu, and Vishwak Sen. Both the youngsters were seen having a ball of a time with NBK and thoroughly enjoyed the time they spent with him.

NBK happened to call up Trivikram Srinivas on the same episode and asked him about when he would like to come to the show? Trivikram responded positively and said that he is ready for it anytime. Balakrishna then mentioned about his companion for the show, which is implied that it is none other than Pawan Kalyan.