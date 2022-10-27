Pawan Kalyan Resumes Filming For Hari Hara Veera Mallu's New Schedule Under The Direction Of Krish!

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is about the rebellious youngster who is hell-bent on securing the Kohinoor from the Mughal rulers of the country. Nidhhi Agerwal portrays the role of Panchami, marking her first collaboration with Pawan Kalyan. Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri is portraying Roshanara, and as Aurangazeb, another Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was cast. Actress Pujita Ponnada is also part of this project which is a prestigious one for director Krish, to make his comeback to films.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu has begun shooting its new schedule at newly erected sets at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The actor-turned-politician, who made headlines for his aggressive speech recently, had joined the sets on October 27.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been in filming for a long time now and the shooting was halted for a while due to creative differences between the actor and director- or it is said so earlier. However, the makers of the film later released a promotional video featuring Pawan Kalyan, Krish, and other technical team discussing the script. Fans erupted in joy after the release of the video as speculations were rife that Pawan would focus on politics as general elections are fast approaching in the two Telugu states.

The film's sets, costumes and stunts are all specially taken care of to suit the genre and time period it was set-in. Popular Bollywood Action Director Shyam Kaushal has been roped in for supervising stunt choreography in HHVM. MM Keeravani is composing the soundtrack of the film. It is cinematographed by VS Gnana Sekhar and KL Praveen is working as the editor.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a production venture of A Dayakar Rao and AM Ratnam, who are investing about Rs 200 Crore on the film, under the banner Mega Surya Production. The movie is likely to hit the screens on March 30, 2023.