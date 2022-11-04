Pawan Kalyan's Fans Go Gaga Over His Latest Bearded Look From The Sets Of Hari Hara Veera Mallu!

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film, a period adventure drama by Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is currently filming at Ramoji Film City. The post-production works of the film have begun already as the makers are aiming for a grand theatrical release on March 30, 2023.

Pawan Kalyan, who is now actively taking part in his political party Janasena's activities, ahead of the general elections in Andhra Pradesh, is keen on wrapping up the shootings of his films that are under filming. He was seen walking about on the roads of Ramoji Film City with his party men and leaders recently, where he was shooting for the film. A video clip of the same has come out and has gone viral on the internet. Pawan was seen sporting a beard, which sent the fans into a frenzy. They are all excited about his look from the film. According to the film's title release poster, Pawan was seen in a clean-shaven look but now, he is seen with a fully grown beard.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an outlaw, who was appointed to steal the Kohinoor diamond from the Mughals. The character has been drawn from historic references, according to the film's writer-cum-director.

Nidhhi Agerwal plays the role of Panchami in the film whereas Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri will be seen as Roshanara. Arjun Rampal is cast in the role of Aurangazeb. The movie is a production of Mega Surya Production banner by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao. About Rs 200 Crore was earmarked for the film's budget.