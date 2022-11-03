Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu's Budget For Action Sequences Will Blow Your Mind

Pawan Kalyan's most-anticipated film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, has been making a lot of buzz amongst film fans. While everybody is eagerly waiting for more exclusive details about the film, the makers are also making the point that periodic drama turns out to be a massively scaled movie.

Filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi reportedly held a pre-schedule workshop to rehearse all the crucial action sequences. The makers have spent an enormous sum of Rs 8-10 crore to shoot one action scene. The film's production company, Mega Surya Productions, had shared a few photographs related to the workshop.

The pre-schedule workshop pictures were also shared by actress Nidhhi Agerwal on Twitter, which gave a sneak peek into how director Krish was explaining the scenes to her in detail. The actress also shared a link to the video of Hari Hara Veera Mallu's pre-schedule workshop. Check out the post here

The video clip shows the film's team sharing their valuable input regarding how the action sequence can be filmed. On the other hand, fans loved how Pawan was actively involved in providing his input for the scene. One user praised Krish for having everyone sit down and practise their characters. He also pointed out that it is widely followed in Hollywood, where all the cast members gather and prepare for their parts. Doing so, the film's cast gains a better understanding of the director's viewpoint, which ultimately leads to a better output.

Besides this development, Hari Hara Veera Mallu's expulsion made headlines after actor Arjun Rampal walked out of the film. Rampal was roped in to play the role of Emperor Aurangzeb, but he declined because of prior commitments. Meanwhile, there are reports that Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will play the same role. According to some media reports, the makers are planning to shoot some high-voltage action sequences involving Pawan and Bobby.

Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period action-adventure film that revolves around Veera Mallu, played by Pawan Kalyan, who is tasked to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. The film also stars Nargis Fakhri and is set to release next year.