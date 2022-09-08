Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is currently in the filming stage. The movie, written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, was set in the backdrop of the 17th century and is based on the life of Veera Mallu. The movie stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri among others in key roles.

Earlier, there were rumours that creative differences have popped up between the actor and the director leading the project towards rework. However, there was no official confirmation of the same. Now, Tollywood is abuzz with the news of the film being offered fancy payments for securing its theatrical rights.