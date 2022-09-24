Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 is all set to hit the screens all over the world on September 30. The movie, which has an impeccable star cast is one of the prestigious projects for the Tamil cinema industry. Based on the ficitional literary work of Kalki Krishnamurthy by the same name, the movie is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The entire film's team are busy touring cities for the promotions of PS 1 currently. All is well for the Ponniyin Selvan 1 and the pre-release buzz is just right, catching up with the viewers of films and fans of the respective director, actors, and actresses in the film. The movie's tracks composed by AR Rahman are already super hit on the YouTube, adding to the excitement.