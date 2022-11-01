Post Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Myositis Diagnosis, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya To Visit The Actress?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took the social media by a storm recently after she opened up on her myositis diagnosis. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she is struggling to come to terms with her vulnerability. "The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon," she added. Samantha also added that this phase shall pass. Soon several celebs were seen sending love to Samantha for her speedy recovery. And now, as per the recent update, Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is expected to visit her soon.
According to media reports, Naga Chaitanya is expected to be accompanied by his father Nagarjuna Akkineni. As per a report in India Herald, Nagarjuna has maintained a close bond with Samantha despite her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and has been quite outspoken about it. Given their bond, Nagarjuna Akkineni is expected to meet her personally post her diagnosis. Although there are speculations about Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna's visit to Samantha, there has been no official confirmation in this regard. Earlier, Naga Chaitanya's half brother Akhil Akkineni had also sent love and strength to Samantha post her diagnosis.
This isn't all. Chiranjeevi had also penned a heartfelt note for Samantha on social media. " From time to time, challenges do vome in our lives, perhaps to allow us discover our own inner strength. You are a wonderful girl with an even greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too, very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the force be with you". Talking about the work front, Samantha will be seen in Hari-Harish's directorial Yashoda. The science fiction action thriller also features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma. Yashoda is slated to hit the screens on November 11 and will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Fans & Viewers Want Geetu To Be Evicted From The House Immediately!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Baladitya Breaksdown Over Geetu's Behaviour In Captaincy Contenders Task!
- Bigg Boss Day 58: Argument Between Adi Reddy And Inaya Sultana Steals The Show!
- Bigg Boss Day 57 Highlights: Geetu Cries Inconsolably Over Adi Reddy's Probable Exit From The Show!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Week 9: Revanth, Geetu, Inaya, Satya, Keerti Among Others In Danger!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Inaya, Raj, & Faima In Utter Disbelief Over Surya's Elimination From The House!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Srihan Is The New Captain Of The House With Revanth As His Ration Manager!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Day 53: Surya Out Of Captaincy Contenders; More Knives Pierced Into His Plank!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Geetu Upsets Adi Reddy & Housemates As Sanchalak Of Chepala Cheruvu Task!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Day 51: It's Raining Fish Task Continues; Geetu Sheds Tears!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Chepala Cheruvu Captaincy Task Has The Housemates Bring Out Their Best Yet
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Week 8: Sri Satya Gets More Number Of Votes For Her Chits Decision!