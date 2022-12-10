Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film With Sujeeth Will Not Have Anirudh Ravichander's Music!

Sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander, who is behind the tremendous success of Kalam Haasan's Vikram, has reportedly rejected an offer to work for Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth's film citing date issues.

Pawan Kalyan, who is currently on the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu under the direction Krish Jagarlamudi, has signed for another film with Sujeeth. Sujeeth, who rose to fame with Sharwanand starrer Run Raja Run last directed Prabhas in Saaho.

While the pre-production of Sujeeth-Pawan Kalyan's movie is on, Anirudh, one of the star music directors of south-Indian cinema was approached to compose music for the film. According to the buzz going around, Anirudh has cited lack of dates to take up the new project. Anirudh earlier worked for Pawan Kalyan's Agnathavasi, under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. Though the movie tanked at the box office, the music stood out.

Coincidentally, a few days ago fans of Pawan Kalyan demanded Anirudh's music for the film. They trended 'DVV We Want Anirudh for OG' referring to the production house DVV Entertainment, that is bankrolling the film. The trend also suggests that the film could be named 'Original Gangster.'

Believing that Anirudh's background score can compliment Pawan Kalyan's screen presence, fans have even released clips of the star's action scenes edited with Anirudh's score from films such as Petta starring Rajnikanth.