Powerstar Pawan Kalyan As Ustaad Bhagat Singh In Harish Shankar's Film; Movie Officially Launched!

The much-awaited film in the combination of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar has been announced a couple of days ago. The movie's official puja ceremony was held in Hyderabad by the production house Mythri Movie Makers on December 11 (Sunday). The title of the film is 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan attended the launch ceremony in style. The poster of the film was released by the production house on social media platforms with a caption that reads 'Manalni Evadra Aapedi (Who could stop us?).'

"Pawan Kalyan in and as Ustaad Bhagat Singh. This time it is beyond entertainment, the shoot begins soon," the tweet read.

Devi Sri Prasad was announced as the music director of the film marking the collaboration of the director, actor, and music director trio once again after the blockbuster film Gabbar Singh (2012). The songs of Gabbar Singh were quite popular.

Fans are upbeat about the film's announcement as they hope to see an energetic performance by Pawan Kalyan as in Gabbar Singh.

A few days ago fans were worried over speculations that Harish Shankar could be remaking the Tamil film Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha. The latest announcement came as a relief even as many are doubtful about the plot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The title of the film was initially conceived as 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' and it is now changed to Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Pawan Kalyan is dearly called an Ustaad by his fans. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

Pawan Kalyan is currently working on Hari Hara Veera Mallu written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The movie stars Nidhhi Aggerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri among others in crucial roles.