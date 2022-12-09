Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Shows Off His Martial Arts Skill In A New Picture; Resumes Practice!

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently filming for his upcoming periodic action drama titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu with director Krish Jagarlamudi in Hyderabad. He is also taking time to venture out into public to promote his political party Janasena, by taking out rallies and conducting public meetings, ahead of the general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan, who is worshipped by his innumerable fans is generally a private person. His interactions and friends are limited. However, whenever he posts an update on his social media handles, they sure tend to trend and reach out. His latest post on the micro-blogging site Twitter took the fans by surprise.

It is a well-known fact that Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi's youngest brother is trained in Martial Arts. His debut film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi also showcased the actor's capabilities in Martial Arts. On December 9, the actor posted a picture of him dressed in his usual style- a White coloured kurta and holding a weapon (a short sword) in a distinctive style and technique.

Putting the picture out on Twitter, he wrote, "After two decades I got into my Martial Arts practice." (Sic). Within a few minutes of its release and by the time this article was published, the post had been re-tweeted about 9000 times and was liked by 26k followers.

On the other hand, the actor will work in director Harish Shankar's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and is in talks with several other directors and producers for his next films. However, it is also learned that the actor wouldn't want to allow his time for films in the upcoming year as he has Janasena to concentrate on, for the public welfare. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for a theatrical release on March 30, 2023. Nidhhi Aggerwal is the film's female lead. Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri are also part of the film.