NBK Unstoppable 2: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Puts Forth THIS Condition To Take Part In The Show

Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show, Unstoppable Season 2 is hitting the headlines of late quite frequently for reasons justified. The successful chat show succeeded in bringing unique combinations of personalities including actors and politicians.

Even before fans could come out of the euphoria around the grand impending episode of pan-India star Prabhas on the Unstoppable show with his friend Gopichand, the program producers have sent the followers of 'Pawanism' into a frenzied state by kick-starting the shooting of the episode.

Pawan Kalyan, fondly referred to as Powerstar by his fans, is right now a busy actor-cum-politician. The younger brother of the megastar is juggling between acting and taking part in public meetings. He is also a private person when it comes to sharing his interests, experiences, and opinions.

However, while it is a thrilling fact that Pawan Kalyan agreed to appear on the talk show as a guest, it is said that he would be accompanied by his close friend, writer-director Trivikram Srinivas. Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan share a tight bond ever since the duo first collaborated on the film titled 'Jalsa' in the year 2008, which was a great success. The film's music is considered one of the best-made albums to date, in the career of Pawan Kalyan. The duo repeated their magic with 'Attarintiki Daredi' in 2013 which set a new record in Tollywood, despite half of the film getting leaked before the theatrical release. They collaborated for 'Teenmaar' once again and produced 'Chal Mohan Ranga' with actor Nithiin. In addition, Pawan Kalyan's last film 'Bheemla Nayak' was supervised by Trivikram.

According to the insider buzz, we hear that Pawan Kalyan, who was in news earlier and is still heavily trolled for his personal life, has put forth a condition to the program producers to not question his three marriages. It is just a rumour that is spreading around Tollywood. Fans are expecting the duo to spill beans about their relationship and never-known-before secrets on the NBK's show. Director Krish Jagarlamudi is also reportedly going to be seen on the same episode.

Pawan Kalyan is currently filming for Krish Jagarlamudi's periodic action drama titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu. In addition, the actor is also going to be seen as Ustaad Bhagat Singh in director Harish Shankar's film.

Meanwhile, the episode of Prabhas' Unstoppable 2 with NBK is all set to begin streaming on Aha Video on December 29.