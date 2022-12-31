Prabhas' Unstoppable 2: The First Part Of The Most-Awaited Episode Leaves Fans Disappointed!

Darling Prabhas, who made his first-ever talk show debut on Unstoppable 2 with Nandamuri Balakrishna, made the headlines for each of the episode's updates. The episode featuring the pan-India star was phenomenal and premiered on December 29 in advance of the proposed actual date of the telecast. To cash in on the hype, the program producers have decided to divide the episode's content The OTT site crashed owing to the huge incoming.

However, people who waited for so long to catch the episode on the Aha Video streaming app were disappointed a lot. Since the program makers have decided to telecast the episode in two parts, looks like they have left the interesting part for the second installment and filled the first episode with unnecessary elevations and routine questions that tested the patience of the viewers.

The episode featured Balakrishna appreciating Prabhas and Prabhas heaping praises on Balakrishna. While questioned about his marriage and how he evades his mother, Prabhas said that his sister and sister-in-law live close by and that they are his pillars in terms of escaping the topic. While not denying that he wanted to get married, Prabhas stated that it is not his destiny right now.

Meanwhile, something new about the episode that the viewers got to know was the good bonding between Prabhas and Ram Charan. Prabhas called up Ram Charan on the show and Balakrishna also interacted with him. Incidentally, Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy are going to hit the screens for Sankranthi 2023 on January 12 and 13. Speaking about the same, Balakrishna told Ram Charan to watch Veera Simha Reddy first and then Waltair Veerayya, evoking laughter.

The first episode featuring Prabhas' ended on a note when his best friend Gopichand was invited over. Hoping that the makers would at least make the second part of Prabhas' Unstoppable 2 with NBK a bit more interesting.