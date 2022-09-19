Prabhas On A One-Month Break From Shootings To Stay Home With Family After The Death Of Rebel Star!

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is currently mourning the loss of his family'S pillar, Krishnam Raju. He is Krishnam Raju's brother U Suryanarayana Raju's son and has always looked up to him. Prabhas is the only one from his family to enter the film industry and carve a niche for himself as the most desired pan-India actor. He always credits his success to his uncle Krishnam Raju.

Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju AKA Krishnam Raju, who breathed his last due to age related disorders on September 11 was not only a prolific actor and producer, but also served as the Minister for about four times and as a Member of Parliament during his affiliation with BJP. He was from Mogalthur in Andhra Pradesh and made his acting debut in the year 1966. He was known for a peculiar style and different kinds of characters that he portrayed.