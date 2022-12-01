Prabhas' upcoming action thriller film Salaar, under the direction of KGF fame Prashanth Neel is heading toward completion at a lightning speed. The movie unit is working day in and day out to complete the filming of Salaar to ensure the movie is released on time. The unit announced September 28 of 2023 as the theatrical release, earlier.
Salaar First Review: Prabhas's Action Thriller With Prashanth Neel Is Going To Be A Huge Hit?
Shruti Haasan is the film's female lead opposite Prabhas, which marks the combination's first-ever collaboration. The unit began filming in Godavarikhani, Telangana in January 2021, and ever since, the movie's shooting has been delayed due to several reasons.
Prabhas had a bad 2022 while all other films of Tollywood have gone on to garner national wide acclaim and recognition. His Radhe Shyam was a box office disaster and the teaser of the much-awaited film Adipurush, under the direction of Om Raut received severe backlash for its cheap-looking graphics. So, everyone is looking up to Prashanth Neel to give Prabhas a much-required blockbuster success.
Umair Sandhu, who is a self-claimed film critic and a member of the overseas censor board opined that 2023 is going to be the year for Prabhas to bounce back to his glorious days.
Taking to his personal Twitter handle, he wrote, "Saw 30 seconds Rush Prints of #Salaar !!! Speechless & Goosebumps ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 !!!! #Prabhas will bounce back in 2023 !." (Sic)
Check out the tweet here:
Salaar has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Pramod among others in prominent roles.
Salaar's cinematography is being handled by Bhuvan Gowda while Ujwal Kulkarni is looking after the editing. Ravi Basrur is composing the film's background score and music. Vijay Kiragandur, who produced KGF 1 & 2 with Prashanth Neel is bankrolling the project under the Hombale Films banner.
Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in a film under the direction of Maruthi. The post-production works of Adipurush are on and after the disastrous teaser, fans and viewers lost confidence in the success of the film.
- Director Prashanth Neel Bans Mobile Phones On The Sets Of Prabhas' Salaar Following A Video Leak!
- Prabhas On A One-Month Break From Shootings To Stay Home With Family After The Death Of Rebel Star!
- Prabhas' Rs 400-Crore Film Salaar To Clash With Hrithik Roshan's Fighter; Will The Latter Avoid Locking Horns?
- Salaar Update: The Unit Shoots For Crucial Action Sequences In A Valley Featuring Prabhas!
- Is Prabhas Trying Hard To Regain His Pan-India Star Status Again After Losing To Allu Arjun And Yash?
- Tollywood's Star Heroes Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR & Ram Charan In Summer 2023 Race!
- Shruti Haasan Lashes Out At Media Portals Spreading Fake News About Her Health; Says She Is Absolutely Fine
- Shruti Haasan Reveals She Has PCOS, Actress Shares Some Health Tips That Helped Her
- Prabhas Is All Set For Action! Let's Have A Look At Films We'll See Him In Bringing High Octane Action
- Salaar Dazzles Into 50 Days Celebration Of Rocky Bhai & Prashanth Neel’s Birthday Bash
- Prithviraj Sukumaran-Santhosh Sivan To Reunite For A Period Film: Read Details Inside
- Prabhas Says He Isn't Bothered About Wedding Queries; ‘I Understand That It Comes From A Place Of Concern’