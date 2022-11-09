Prabhas Starrer Adipurush Snatches The Title Of Most Expensive Indian Film From RRR & 2.0?

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's highly anticipated film Adipurush has created much hype since its announcement. The teaser that was launched a few weeks ago came under severe criticism for its poor VFX and misrepresentation of the epic Ramayana. Following the backlash and boycott calls, the makers of Adipurush announced that the film will be postponed and will release in 2023.

The decision was taken after people expressed their disappointment over the depiction of the mythology in the film and its bad social effects. And now, it is said that the makers of Adipurush and director Om Raut will be reworking the VFX and other things in the meantime. According to some media reports, the modification process will cost an additional Rs 100 crore. This would make Adipurush the most expensive film ever made in India.

It is said that the reworking cost will exceed the production value, like Shankar's Robot 2.0 and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Prabhas' Adipurush was expected to set new VFX standards in Indian cinema. However, the film has been heavily trolled for its animated look and the fake appearances of the actors and even their costumes. Following this, the film's release has been extended. According to reports, the producers also want to avoid major box-office clashes with some of the biggest Telugu and Tamil films, which are set to release during the Pongal festival.

Adipurush's reworking process will cost a jaw-dropping budget for the makers. The producers have spent a staggering amount on the movie, and now it is being said that the film's budget will increase by 25 to 30 percent. Therefore, by the time the film is ready for its theatrical release, its budget will easily cross 550 crore.

The Adipurush team's main challenge is bringing quality rework to the film's VFX to meet the audience's expectations. If the reworking of Adipurush surpasses a budget of 550 crore, then it will certainly become the most expensive Indian film ever made. Until now, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan's RRR and Rajnikanth's Robot 2.0 have been India's most expensive films.

However, it has to be seen now if the postponement of Adipurush brings out a never-before-seen and unforgettable experience or not.

Speaking of the Adipurush, the Magnum Opus stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in leading roles. The film is a modern adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, in which Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama. It will be released in five Indian languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.