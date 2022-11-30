Ahead Of Their Film's Release, HanuMan Team Visits Ayodhya Temple Before Kick Starting The Promotions

HanuMan, the upcoming Telugu superhero film is written and directed by Prashanth Varma. Starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, the movie's teaser which was released met with a great scale of appreciation and applause. The pan-India film managed to win the attention of people all over the country and now the movie buffs are eager for its release date to be announced.

Recently, the entire movie unit went to the Ayodhya temple to seek the blessings of Lord Rama, before they begin the film's promotions. The team is thrilled at the response the teaser received and decided to go on a spiritual tour to promote the film. The movie is currently in the post-production phase and the release date will soon be announced.

The teaser impressed the viewers and netizens have heavily come down on the makers of Prabhas' Adipurush to learn a bit or two from HanuMan's VFX team. There was an uproar on social media about the same.

