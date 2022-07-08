Producer Gorantla Rajendra Prasad Dies At 86

Famous Tollywood producer Gorantla Rajendra Prasad passed away on July 7, 2022 due to prolonged illness. He was 86 and breathed his last yesterday as per his family members. Gorantla Rajendra Prasad's demise is indeed a big loss to the Telugu Film Industry.

He had co-produced several films with late producer and Rana Daggubati's grandfather D Ramanaidu. He made his debut as a producer in 1963 with the film Ramudu Bheemudu. Gorantla Rajendra Prasad also founded Madhavi Pictures and produced many blockbuster films in the past.

Some of his Tollywood films are Dorababu, Suputrudu, Kurukshetra, Player and so on. After his demise, several Tollywood celebs have been offering heartfelt condolences to the family.

For the unversed, a day before yesterday, Telugu film editor Gowtham Raju passed away due to illness. His demise was also a big shock for the industry. Megastar Chiranjeevi helped Raju's family by donating Rs 2 Lakh to them. He assured the family that he would stand by them during their tough times.

May his soul rest in peace!