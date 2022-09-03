Puri Jagannadh-Vijay Deverakonda have cooked up a disaster together in the form of Liger. The movie, which was promoted in a huge manner but it tanked like never before at the box office, leaving the makers of the film and the actor in utter shock.

The team, including Vijay, Puri, Charmme, along with Karan Johar, have invested about Rs 200 Crore in the pan-India venture Liger. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was cast as the female lead opposite Vijay after Karan Johar's recommendation.

Liger was extensively promoted in the northern India and the movie was made in a way that it appeals to the audience up north. However, the attempts have failed and the actor, Vijay Deverakonda was brutally trolled for throwing his attitude around.

In light of Liger's box office result, the financial partners of the Puri Jagannadh-Vijay Deverakonda's next- Jana Gana Mana, My Home Group, is said to have backed off as the film's producers, reported an entertainment website. Puri and Charmme's Puri Connects banner had joined hands with My Home Group for making a film which happened to be Jana Gana Mana. Owing to the craze of Vijay Deverakonda, My Home Group had agreed to fund the project. With the dud that the actor and director duo delivered in the form of Liger, the makers have re-considered their decision and deduced to back out.

Almost Rs 20 Crore has been already spent by the above mentioned party on JGM for the pre-production works and two schedules, which have been completed. Puri Jagannadh have to either convince the makers or direct another film for them other than JGM. Puri is currently said to have been in talks at Mumbai and is expected to return to Hyderabad in a couple of days. As soon as he returns, the director-turned-producer will have to compensate heavily for the losses that Liger incurred them.

A distributor named Warangal Srinu's name has been doing the rounds in Tollywood circle since a few days as he was instrumental in coercing Koratala Siva in returning his investment on Chiranjeevi- starrer Acharya. He incurred heavy losses with Acharya for distributing it across Nizam and now, he is the one who distributed Liger as well.

Actress Pooja Hegde is the female lead in Jana Gana Mana, and the actress has shot for a couple of scenes already.