Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s Film Starts Rolling, Pooja Ceremony Today!

It's almost been a year since Allu Arjun's and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa hit the theatres and we cannot still get over how big the film turned out to be. Not only did the Sukumar directorial end the box office for the year 2021 with a bang, but it also managed to pull a huge pool of audience for the year 2022. The havoc Allu Arjun's film created was huge and barely any filmmaker has touched the numbers Pushpa managed to bag at the box office. The film had a successful 50 days box office run and had collected over 300 crores worldwide.

Allu Arjun is now all set to reunite with director Sukumar and team Pushpa for the sequel of the film, which has been titled Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule. The highly anticipated project is all set to start rolling today, with a grand pooja ceremony.