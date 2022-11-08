Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun To Shoot Fight Scene In Bangkok, Teaser Details Inside

Superstar Allu Arjun took the entire nation by storm in 2021 with his pan-Indian film Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun's flawless performance as Pushparaj while Rashmika Mandanna's beauty and amazing screen presence made everyone their fans. And now, people are waiting to witness the madness that will unfold in the second part of the film, Pushpa: The Rule.

Directed by Sukumar, the makers of the Pushpa franchise are leaving no stone unturned to make the second installment bigger and grander. Amid all these anticipations, it has been reported by Pinkvilla that Allu Arjun will soon leave for Bangkok on November 13 to shoot for the film's first schedule.

A source told the portal, "The first schedule of Pushpa 2 will take place outside India. AA is heading to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot some intense fight sequences in forest areas of Bangkok. This is going to be a 15-day long schedule and after he returns, he will soon begin with the promotions of Pushpa part 1 in Russia, but he is yet to lock dates for the same."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has gone above and beyond to get into the skin of his role for Pushpa 2. After Arjun finishes shooting the fight sequence, he will return to India and head straight to Russia to promote Pushpa: The Rise.

Further exciting news awaits the fans. According to reports, the makers of Pushpa have decided to release the teaser poster for AA for Pushpa: The Rule in November.

"Bunny recently shot for teaser poster with cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek at a studio in Hyderabad. The team is working on the same and plans to unveil a teaser look in the last week of November. However, they are yet to fix a date," the source added.

Pushpa was a huge hit not only in Telugu-speaking states, but it did tremendous business with the Hindi version as well. Pushpa's Hindi version made a collection of Rs 100 crore. Speaking to CNN-News18, Allu Arjun revealed that the second part would release in 2023. "We are going to start shooting now. Hopefully next year," he shared.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun previously revealed his excitement about the sequel and said, "Genuinely I'm very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I believe that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best."