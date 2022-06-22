Pushpa 2 Likely to Be Postponed Due To Incomplete Script Work; Allu Arjun To Commit To Boyapati Meanwhile?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun rose to international fame with his portrayal of a coolie-turned-kingpin of the red sanders smuggling syndicate, set up in the backdrop of Seshachalam forests in Andhra Pradesh, in Sukumar's directorial Pushpa: The Rise.

The movie was released amid low-key expectations and no-big promotional activity owing to the time crunch and release date deadlines. Even so, the movie was a massive hit across India, especially, the Hindi version of the film surpassed the expectations of the makers of the film. The film, which was shot in and around Andhra Pradesh, created sensational records for both the director and actor.

Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead in the film, which was originally planned to be shot in two parts. The director's team has been relentlessly working on the script for Pushpa: The Rule post the success of the first installment.

However, the movie, which was originally supposed to go on floors in August this year, is supposedly lagging in script work. The team is still working on the script and is trying their best to give the final touches to it.

The Tollywood circle is buzzing with the news that Allu Arjun might join hands with director Boyapati Srinu, who earlier directed the actor in his mass hit Sarainodu, meanwhile. Since the script works of Pushpa 2 are incomplete, the filming may take a while to begin.

If the rumour mills are to be believed, the actor will team up with Boyapati for a film. Fans and insiders express concern over the buzz that could die around Pushpa 2, if this news could be true.