Pushpa 2, or Pushpa - The Rule, was launched today, with a pooja ceremony. The crew said that the ceremony had to be held now, as there were no auspicious dates available in the near future.
Pushpa 2 Pooja Ceremony Pics Are Here! Allu Arjun Could Not Attend!
The ceremony was a simple affair. And the crew members have shared pictures from the joyous occasion in their social media pages. Rashmika Mandanna participated in the event and looked gorgeous in an ethnic outfit.
Allu Arjun could not attend the function as he is currently not in India. The actor recently attended the India Day Parade in New York. He represented India with the honour of being a Grand Marshall, and made us all proud.
The sequel has finally started, and the audience is hyper about this project. Pushpa - The Rise, was a landslide blockbuster, all over the country. Its music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, or DSP, busted all charts and went on to become the biggest hits of the year. The songs Oo Antava, and Saami Saami became instant hits. The song Srivalli gradually rose up and stole the show eventually.
Fahadh Fasil had played the antagonist in the first part, and the actor had just gotten started with his character. We eagerly await the sequel to see the two stars clash in a conflict. Pushpa ended at such a high point that the hype for the sequel is unreal.
The audience is eager to know if any new interesting addition to the cast will be made. We will have to wait and see if that happens.
- Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s Film Starts Rolling, Pooja Ceremony Today!
- Pushpa Part 2 Shooting Update: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Starrer Sukumar's Film To Go On Floors Very Soon!
- Will There Be A Third Part For Allu Arjun's Pushpa? Actor Fahadh Faasil Spills Some Beans! Read On!
- Allu Arjun Captured With PV Sindhu At An Engagement Ceremony, The Picture Goes Viral
- Pushpa 2 Likely to Be Postponed Due To Incomplete Script Work; Allu Arjun To Commit To Boyapati Meanwhile?
- Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani Showers Love & Praise On Director Sukumar For Pushpa!
- Pushpa 2 Movie Budget, Shooting Schedule And Release Date Out
- Allu Arjun Pens A Heartfelt Note To Thank Everyone For Making His Birthday Special
- Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: Times When The Actress Showed Her Goofy Side On Social Media
- Pushpa 2: Did Makers Of Allu Arjun Starrer Get A Whopping Rs 400 Crore Offer For Its Theatrical Rights?
- Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies: Stylish Star’s Array Of Projects Will Make You Go ‘Wow’
- She Is Just 1 Film Old But Is Still Popular In Kannada Film Industry; Who Is This Actress?