Pushpa 2 Release Date Update: Allu Arjun Starrer Action Drama Likely To Release For Sankranthi 2024!

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule AKA Pushpa 2 had an official puja ceremony recently in Hyderabad. The entire unit except the cast was present on the occasion. The shooting of the film is expected to go on floors immediately after Dasara, according to the initial plans. However, the filming did not kick off as yet.

The Tollywood insiders have come up with a piece of new information about Pushpa 2. Since the shooting of the film is not yet on, the release date of the film will have an impact and get postponed. The makers have increased the limit of the budget, reworked the script, and made a detailed plan of schedules. However, now that the filming is yet to begin, there will likely be changes in the release schedule of the film, is what several entertainment websites reported, going by the insider buzz.