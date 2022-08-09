Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, the film that ascended the Iconic star into a national celebrity is now in news again for its sequel. Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule will be a massive film in terms of production and reach, given the film's unprecedented success all over the country. The directorial venture of Sukumar is ready to kick start its production very soon.

According to the insider buzz, the second part of Pushpa will go on floors from the end of September this year. While the incessant rains have dampened the plans of the crew to go forward with the filming, the ban on shootings from August 1st by the Producers Guild also has become one reason for the unit's delay.