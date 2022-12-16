Rakul Preet Singh Summoned By Enforcement Directorate Again For Inquiry In Tollywood Drugs Case
It seems trouble is brewing again for actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently active in Bollywood. The actress who shot to fame through Telugu cinema has once again reportedly received a summon from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to an investigation into the Tollywood drug case which shook the industry way back in 2017. Several names of Tollywood personalities including directors, actors, and heroines have come out in regard to the alleged drugs case.
According to a report by the Times of India, the Enforcement Directorate has issued a summon to Rakul Preet Singh for inquiry into the allegations of money laundering in connection to the drugs case. She received the latest summons for the second time.
Alongside many other celebrities in Tollywood, Rakul was questioned by the central agency once in September 2021. In 2020, Rakul was also questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a Bollywood drugs case. Now, Rakul was asked to appear before the agency before December 19, Times Now has reported. Along with Rakul, an MLA from Telangana was also summoned, as per the reports.
The Telangana government formed a Special Investigation Team in 2017 after the drugs case broke out. The names involved in the case- Ravi Teja, Nithiin, Nani, Tanish, Tarun, Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda, Charmme among others were questioned.
Recently, actor Vijay Deverakonda of LIGER fame was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to the funding of his recent pan-India movie Liger.
