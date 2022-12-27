Over Rs 60K! Buying Ram Charan's Pregnant Wife Upasana's Heels Will Burn A Hole In Your Pocket. See Its Price

When it comes to making a strong style statement, a few celebrity couples can beat Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela. The Tollywood couple, who is expecting their first child, left the internet awestruck as they posed together for a new photoshoot. On Tuesday (December 27), Upasana shared a stunning picture where she and Ram Charan can be seen looking radiant as ever.

While Ram Charan and Upasana's chemistry made waves, it was her expensive heels that captured the attention of the fans. Before we tell you the price of the heels, let's give you a closer glimpse of their stylish attire. We are sure you will end up gushing over the couple.

RAM CHARAN POSES WITH PREGGY WIFE UPASANA

The Tollywood superstar and his wife created ripples on the internet as they shot together for a photoshoot. While the RRR star looked dapper in an all-black look, Upasana opted for a floral dress that she sported with statement earrings and bracelets. The mom-to-be flashed her million-dollar smile while striking a pose for the camera, giving us a picture-perfect moment.

Ram Charan, who earned rave reviews for his performance in RRR, donned a bandhgala, looking dapper as ever in his Indo-western avatar. He and his wife posed together with their pet friend, whom they always take with themselves, even during trips or meetings.

Upasana Konidela treated her followers with two beautiful photos, thanking them for all the love and support. She said that she is grateful for the blessings she has received in the past few days. "Grateful for all the love," the caption for her post read.

