Ram Charan's Instagram Clocks 10 Million Followers & Fans Celebrate The Milestone!

Ram Charan has carved a niche for himself in the Tollywood film industry although he debuted as the son of megastar Chiranjeevi. Over the years, the youngster worked hard and chose scripts that have different stories to tell. Ram Charan rose to international fame and acclaim with his recent film RRR, under the direction of SS Rajamouli. He played the role of a dedicated and stubborn Indian cop in the British-led government.

Ram Charan won applause for his hard work and performance which were evident in showcasing the characterization of Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film also became successful in Japan, where it was released in October.

An actor is a private person. He likes to keep it simple and avoids flashing his personal life on social media platforms. On the contrary, his wife, Upasana Kamineni is someone who is always hooked to social media. If we have access to any of Charan's insider snippets, pictures, or activities, it is only because of Upasana, who shares them on her social media.

Advertisement

Otherwise, Ram Charan, who opened an Instagram account very late than the rest, is kind of inactive. However, thanks to his ever-growing popularity, the actor is now having about 10 million followers from all over the world. Fans have been sharing screenshots of his Instagram page and couldn't keep their calm on the occasion.