Ram Charan's Next With Shankar Lands In Visa Trouble; Dil Raju Incurs Loss Due To Bad Planning!

Ram Charan resumed shooting for his next, tentatively referred to as RC 15, by director N Shankar. The team are ready to shoot for a beautiful song on a massive budget, in New Zealand. However, the troubles around RC 15 are persisting, and it looks like the cast and crew are being put through severe circumstances to finish filming of the project.

While it is already known that RC 15 is the first straight Telugu film of Shankar, the maverick director has been juggling between this project's shoot and his most prestigious one with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Indian 2. Indian 2's filming was halted for a while with Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead but after Kamal Haasan's Vikram saw massive success, funds poured in for the project to get back on the tracks.