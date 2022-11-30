Ram Charan & Kiara Ali Advani Wrap-Up New Zealand Schedule For RC 15; Actor Shares Some Pictures!
Ram Charan's upcoming film with Kiara Ali Advani, under the direction of maverick filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam's shooting, is happening at a brisk pace. The team led by the director finished the New Zealand schedule and celebrated the wrap with a cake, on November 30.
Referred to as RC 15, the film's story is written by Karthik Subbaraj and the dialogues were written by Sai Madhav Burra. Shankar Shanmugam is looking over the film's screenplay. The film marks the directorial debut of Shankar in Telugu. The movie is being made as a bilingual and is touted to be a political thriller.
The actor, who recently clocked 10 million followers on his Instagram took time to post a bunch of photos from the schedule wrap. He wrote,"And it's a wrap in New Zealand .
song & it's visuals are fabulous @shanmughamshankar garu , @boscomartis & @dop_tirru made it even more special. @kiaraaliaadvani stunning as always . @musicthaman u nailed it again . @manishmalhotra05 @aalimhakim thank you fr amazing looks. @srivenkateswaracreations."(sic)
RC 15 is an out-and-out action film in which Ram Charan will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer. The movie stars an ensemble cast in the form of SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Srikanth, Raghu Babu, and Samuthirakani among others in prominent roles.
Coming to the technical crew, the film's cinematography is being handled by Tirru and R Rathnavelu. Shameer Muhammed is roped in as its editor and S Thaman is composing the background score and music. Filming was done in places in and around Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Maharashtra, and Punjab. To shoot the film's songs, the team went to New Zealand.
Dil Raju is producing the film under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner on an estimated budget of Rs 170 Crore. The movie is aiming for a theatrical release in the middle of 2023.
