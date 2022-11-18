Ram Charan's Unconventional Workout Video Goes Viral

The actor is busy wrapping up his upcoming movie, tentatively titled RC15. Marking Ram Charan's first collaboration with ace director Shankar, RC 15 is said to have nearly completed the shoot. RC 15 also marks Shankar's direct debut in the Telugu film industry. In one of the interviews, with a Tamil magazine, it was revealed that the story of the movie is written by Director Karthik Subburaj and Shankar has penned its screenplay.

Ram Charan who is currently busy shooting in Shankar's RC 15 was last seen in 'Acharya'. He shared screen space with his dad Megastar Chiranjeevi in the movie. Though the movie got a lukewarm response, he was appreciated for his performance. The actor garnered international acclaim after his stellar performance in Rajamouli's RRR. His chemistry with the co-actor Jr. NTR was well received by the fans of both stars.

The crew is said to have travelled to New Zealand for one of the schedules. In one of the videos shared on social media, the actor is seen working out in an unconventional gym in New Zealand. The location looks like the countryside and the actor was seen working out with heavy weights like stone weights. He was also seen interacting with the locals in the video.

The video was shared by his PRO on Twitter captioning, " Mega Power Star @alwaysRamCharan in beast mode! He's All set for NewZealand schedule of #RC15

He can be seen working out without a break in an unconventional gym"

Ram Charan who is a fitness freak himself has once said that he rarely misses his workout regime.

RC 15 is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie has Kiara Advani playing the female lead. The movie has Anjali, Sunil, and SJ Suryah among others in prominent roles, and Thaman is composing the music.

Similarly, it was rumoured in the industry that Shankar has spent around Rs.15 crores to shoot a song for the movie. Though there wasn't any official confirmation regarding it.