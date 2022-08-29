Ram Charan Skeptical Over His Next Project With Jersey Fame Gowtam Tinnanuri?

Ram Charan, who took a break after the RRR has already shot a major portion of his next with director Shankar's Telugu debut, tentatively referred to as #RC15. A schedule of the film was shot in Vishakhapatnam featuring the actor and the female lead, Kiara Advani. The movie marks the second collaboration of Ram Charan and Kiara, after Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Actor Ram Charan touched new heights with his portrayal of Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's heavy budget magnum opus RRR. The movie recorded unprecedented milestones in terms of success and making money. The film, which also stars Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, has catapulted Ram Charan into a global star.

However, since the director, Shankar has resumed work on his one of the dream projects with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Indian 2, RC 15's shooting has come to a temporary halt. After finishing the work on Indian 2, Shankar is expected to resume Ram Charan's film.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who gave green signal to director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed Jersey with Nani, is now in a fix. Jersey, which went on to win a national award was remade in Hindi by Gowtam by the same name, starring Shahid Kapoor. However, the movie couldn't repeat its magic in Bollywood. With the film's result at the box office, Ram Charan, who was last seen in an extended cameo in Acharya, which is a debacle, is re-visiting his decision on his next.

Ram Charan is now unsure about the project and is withholding from going ahead with it, claimed a few entertainment websites.