Ram Gopal Varma Tweets In Support Of Bigg Boss 6 Housemate Inaya Sultana; Appeals To Vote For Her

RGV, who earlier made the careers of Sree Rapaka, and Ariyana Glory through the Bigg Boss show has now come out in support of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Inaya Sultana. It was evident through the earlier seasons that the makers of the world's biggest reality show have been picking up contestants who are involved with RGV's company and production. Ariyana Glory is one and now Inaya. Both of them have hogged the spotlight after their association with RGV for professional assignments.

Director-cum-producer Ram Gopal Varma is famous for his personality and intellect more than his professional accomplishments. The maverick film personality always hits the headlines seldom for reasons that have nothing to do with him but, he makes it a point to comment on and express his feelings on current updates through his Twitter handle.

RGV took to his Twitter account RGVZoomin and wrote, "Miru vote chesi support cheyalsina time vachindhi 🙏🏻 ❤️ Login to Disney + Hotstar APP Search for BIGG BOSS NONSTOP CAST YOUR VOTE FOR inaya sulthana (10 Votes) Hotstar link http:/hotstar.com/14714

7288877614 save as Inaya give a 10 missed calls to this number ❤️." (sic) He added a picture of him with Inaya from the alleged birthday bash event.

Inaya gained popularity with her dance with RGV in a red dress at her birthday party. She had to face severe backlash for the same and was disowned by her own conservative family for her attire and act. She went on to feature in a couple of projects before the Bigg Boss opportunity knocked on her door.

Inaya Sultana is now a household name in the two Telugu states for her no-nonsense game plan in the beginning and now for her inclination towards RJ Surya. Immediately after the game show kicked off, Inaya was seen trying to fit in and find herself a place among others in the house. However, she was kind of left out by the other housemates which made the public take her side and slap votes for her. She has emerged as one of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show.