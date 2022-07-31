Ravi Teja's latest action film under the direction of Sarath Mandava, Ramarao On Duty, is running to divided talk. The movie's box office response was below average and fans were disappointed with the film's story and narration. The director, Sarath Mandava, is called out for wasting a great opportunity with a star like Ravi Teja.
Ramarao On Duty Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Film Is A Forgettable One For Ravi Teja!
The movie is set in 1995 when B Ramarao, a deputy collector turned MRO gets posted in the Chittoor district. After taking charge, he stumbles upon unsolved mysterious murder cases and tries to solve the case thereby locking horns with the antagonist.
Take a look at the worldwide Ramarao On Duty day 2 BO collection here:
Day 1: Rs 3.42 Crore share
Day 2: Rs 2.5 Crore share
Total: Rs 5.92 Crore share
Actor Venu Thottempudi made his comeback to the silver screen with this film in the character of Circle Inspector Jammi Murali. Rajisha Vijayan and Divyansha Kaushik are the two leading ladies in Ramarao On Duty.
Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay, and Chaitanya Krishna are other actors who are also part of the film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Ramarao On Duty is co-produced by Ravi Teja under his RT Team Works banner.
