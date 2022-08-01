Ramarao On Duty, Massraja Ravi Teja's latest action film under the direction of Sarath Mandava opened to a divided talk on July 29 all over the world. The movie, which secured a negative word-of-mouth, is heading towards a flop.

Ravi Teja portrayed the role of an honest civil servant in the film, who gets posted in the Chittoor region. He stumbles across a few unsolved mysterious murder cases and entangled in the smuggling racket lead by the antagonists. He locks horns with the villains.

Advertisement Advertisement

Take a look at Ramarao On Duty Day 3 Box Office Collection:

Nizam: 1.21 Crore

Ceeded: 64 Lakh

UA: 54 Lakh

East: 37 Lakh

West: 20 Lakh

Guntur: 31 Lakh

Krishna: 23 Lakh

Nellore: 15 Lakh

AP-TG Total: 3.65 Crore(6.15 Crore~ Gross)

KA+ ROI: 0.30 Crore

OS: 43 Lakh

Total World Wide: 4.38 Crore(7.60Crore~ Gross)

Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan are in the film as the female leads. Actors like Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Surekha Vani, Tanikella Bharani, and Rahul Ramakrishna are part of Ramarao On Duty.

Ramarao On Duty is produced collectively by Ravi Teja's RT Team Works and Sri Venkateswara Cinemas. The technical crew include Sam CS for the music, Sathyan Sooryan for cinematography, and Praveen KL for editing.