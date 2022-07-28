Mass Raja Ravi Teja's latest flick Ramarao On Duty is an out-and-out action entertainer. Directed by Sarath Mandava, the movie is going to release on July 29 all over the world.
Ramarao On Duty First Review: Mass Raja Ravi Teja's Action Entertainer Is Purely Made For Fans!
With just a few hours for the movie to hit the screens, a popular critic who is reportedly a member of the Overseas Censor Board, Umair Sandhu shared his opinion on Ramarao On Duty post watching it. He opined Ramarao On Duty is, "A typical paisa vasool mass entertainer and Ravi Teja is one man army. He stole the show all the way. Songs and action stunts are first rate. Audience of B and C class masses will love this flick. A decent one time watch mass masala."
Ravi Teja will be seen portraying the role of an honest civil servant of the country, who is against discrimination of the poor and corruption. Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the female leads in the film. Actor Venu Thottempudi is making a comeback after over a decade with this film in a pivotal supporting role.
Going by the reviews coming ahead of the release, Ramarao On Duty looks like a feast for the fans of the mass actor, who has carved a niche for himself with his different choice of roles, variation and versatility.
The movie also stars Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Tanikella Bharani, Chammak Chandra, Prudhvi Raj, Surekha Vani, Madhusudhan Rao and others.
Ramarao On Duty is a joint production venture of RT Team Works, Ravi Teja's own production company and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The film's music is composed by Sam CS and cinematography is done by Sathyan Sooryan. Praven KL edited the film.
