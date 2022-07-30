Massraja Ravi Teja's latest action entertainer Ramarao On Duty opened all over the world on July 29 at the theatres. The movie, which showcased Ravi Teja in a stylish avatar in the role of a civil servant has turned out to be a disappointment, according to the fans and film buffs. The movie is directed by Sarath Mandava.
Ramarao on Duty OTT Release Date and Time: Ravi Teja's Film To Be Streamed On SonyLIV?
The movie's digital streaming rights are said to be bagged by SonyLIV. The film, which was set to release on the OTT platform after eight weeks of the theatrical run, might now premiere earlier than scheduled, owing to its flop talk. The producers of the film are yet to announce the same and are said to be holding talks with other OTT platforms to sell the film for a better deal. However, an official confirmation of the same is awaited.
In Ramarao On Duty, actresses Rajisha Vijayan and Divyansha Kaushik played the two female leads. Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, and Krishna Chaitanya are among other actors who played important roles in the film.
The movie is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Ravi Teja's RT Team works. Sam CS scored the film's soundtrack and Sathyan Sooryan cranked the camera. Praveen KL edited the film which also stars actor Venu Thottempudi in a pivotal role, in his comeback.
