Massraja Ravi Teja is doing back-to-back films after scoring a hit with Krack. There is no-stopping for this energetic actor, who is self-made and has a generous base of fan following. Ravi Teja's latest is a Sarath Mandava directorial Ramarao On Duty, which is ready to open at the theatres on July 29.
Ramarao On Duty Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Ravi Teja's Upcoming Action Film Made This Much!
Ahead of its theatrical release, the movie's pre-release business has come to the fore. Ravi Teja's film has made a decent amount by selling off its non-theatrical rights in the form of satellite, OTT, music and et al. Ramarao On Duty made an amount of about Rs 18 Crore, before the release.
The movie charts the professional work of Ramarao, an honest civil servant, who goes to any length to preserve the interests of down-trodden people and stick to his oath. The movie, which stars Divuansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan in the female lead roles is said to be an out-and-out commercial pot boiler, which is expected out of Ravi Teja.
Actor Venu Thottempudi, who is well-known for his performances as a hero and an artist has begun his second-innings with this mass action entertainer.
Bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and Ravi Teja's own RT Team Works, the movie has music composed by Sam CS and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan. Editing of the film Ramarao On Duty is handled by Praveen KL.
Ramarao On Duty also stars Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Chaitanya Krishna, John Vijay,Rahul Ramakrishna, Tanikella Bharani, Chammak Chandra, Prudhvi Raj, Surekha Vani, Madhusudhan Rao in other notable roles.
