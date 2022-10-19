After the super duper success of Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK)'s first ever talk show- Unstoppable With NBK on Aha digital streaming platform, the show's producers have come up with a brand new season, hoping to continue the spark that the first season carried. Unstoppable 2 is streaming on Aha Video from October 14. Season 2 had a grand launch with none another than former Chief Minister of AP and Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the guest with his son Lokesh in tow.

The show's promo stirred up the entertainment headlines after its release. The content was loved by all irrespective of the regular Nandamuri and Nara families' fanbase. The political leaders have let their guards down and discussed college life, romance, memorable incidents, and played fun games. The entire episode was filled with personal details and the lesser-known side of Chandrababu Naidu, whose wife is the sister of Balakrishna. Lokesh, on the other hand, is the son-in-law of NBK.

For the second episode, the show makers invited Siddu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen. The trio had a blast on the sets of Unstoppable 2, going by the promo. However, according to the latest buzz, the third episode guests on the talk show are Ramya Krishnan and Raashi Khanna, most likely.

While no promo or any publicity material is revealed as yet, it is strongly believed that Raashi Khanna and Ramya Krishnan will appear on the show with NBK. While NBK and Ramya Krishna have worked earlier on a handful of films together, their chemistry and camaraderie have to be seen on the talk show, if these rumours are true.