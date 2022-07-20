Director Venkat Prabhu's last venture with actor STR AKA Silambarasan AKA Simbu, Maanaadu, is now going to be remade in Telugu. The movie is said to have Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, played by Simbu in the original.
Rana Daggubati Approached For Telugu Remake Of Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu!
However, Naga Chaitanya, who is currently working with director Venkat Prabhu for yet-to-be titled film mentioned that it is not him but his cousin Rana Daggubati, who is approached for the role and is likely ready to get on board.
Maanaadu is a science fiction action thriller. The story of the film revolves around a common man and a cop who are stuck in a time loop on an important day and are forced to live the same day over and over again, reportedly. SJ Suryah and Simbu played the two leading characters and their performances stood out. Kalyani Priyadarshan played another important role in the film.
Maanaadu is produced by Suresh Kamatchi under V House Productions on a budget of Rs 30 Crore. It made about Rs 117 Crore and is a double super hit. The movie's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Suresh Productions, home banner of Rana Daggubati has acquired the remake rights of Maanaadu, reportedly for Rs 12 Crore. A team has been working on the film's story and script to tweak it a bit for regionalizing it for a larger impact.
Rana Daggubati was last seen in Virata Parvam and reportedly has wrapped up shooting of a web series in which he starred alongside Venkatesh Daggubati. Rana has several projects lined up for both silver screen and OTT platforms as a producer and actor.
