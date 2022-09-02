The movie depicts Vaisshnav as a medico and going by the trailer, the movie is a love story of two childhood friends who fight with each other and vow not to speak to each other until a the other one says sorry. They are also family friends.

Actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej, who scored a massive hit with his debut, Uppena, is back with yet another romantic drama titled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The movie, which is directed by Gireeshaaya, hit the screens amid decent expectations from the mega fans on September 2. The movie has Ketika Sharma as its female lead opposite Vaisshnav.

The moviegoers, who have watched the film a bit earlier than others, have taken to their Twitter handles to share their opinions on the film. Check them out here:

The film stars Satya, Fish Venkat, Subbaraju, Prabhu, Naresh, Naveen Chandra, Tulasi, Lakshmi, Pragathi, and Raghu Babu among others in pivotal roles.

Vaisshnav Tej came out with Kondapolam, a rustic film with Rakul Preet Singh as the film's female lead. The movie, however, failed to create an impression among the filmgoers and fans. The movie was a flop at the box office and Vaisshnav has picked another love story as his third film to test his luck this time. The movie's trailer looks promising.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and is cinematographed by Shamdat Sainudeen.

BVSN Prasad produced the film under his Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner and Bapineedu B presented the movie.

Venky Reviews

@venkyreviews

#RangaRangaVaibhavanga Overall Very Routine and Outdated Rom-Com!

Apart from a few scenes there is nothing note worthy. Reminds us of many movies and screenplay also gets tedious for the most part. Emotional connect is missing. Music/production values are decent

Rating: 2.25/5

Aakashavaani

@TheAakashavaani

·

3h

#RangaRangaVaibhavanga: Outdated

Film has a routine yet watchable 1st half but the 2nd half is unbearable with outdated execution. Two songs scored by DSP and Satya's comedy at the start of the second half are good but apart from that, there's not much to talk about in the film

N@ND@:)

@Nandareddy450

·

10m

blockbuster.#RangaRangaVaibhavanga

Ramu Nani

@RamuNani1628

·

10m

#RangaRangaVaibhavanga ilanti family Love Comedy Entertainer Movies ni Chusi Enjoy Cheyali Anthe kani Routine Screenplay Thokka thotakura katta Ani enduku Chustharu Big movies ki Story Content Screenplay Chuskovali ilanti movies ki kadhu just Watch it Njoy with Family nd Friends

Maduri Mattaiah

@madurimadhu1

#RangaRangaVaibhavanga first half report :

first half follows a clean love story rom-com..couple of scenes engaging & entertaining..songs work to its advantage.

Over all first half looking Colorful Youth & Family Entertainer

#PanjaVaisshnavTej

@SVCCofficial

Venkatesh

@Venkatesh_TFI

·

25m

#RangaRangaVaibhavanga first half would feel outdated and boring even if it releases in the 1990s.

thokkem kaadu

@checkslungi

·

30m

Rod rod subharam ga #RangaRangaVaibhavanga