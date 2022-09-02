Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Uppena fame Panja Vaisshnav Tej has come up with a family love story, comedy entertainer Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The movie was released amid decent expectations from the mega fans on September 2 all over the world and was received positively at the box office. Ketika Sharma was cast as the female lead opposite Vaisshnav Tej in the film.

The movie, which made its way to the theatres just a couple of hours ago, has fallen prey to piracy. The illegal websites have copied the contents of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga in its original form and started sharing it on the social media pages. The movie, thus, is available for viewing online and downloading. Steps to contain the illegal websites are of no use.

Vaisshnav Tej played the role of a medico in the film and the story is about two family friends with two kids-a boy and a girl, who grow up to become enemies. How things fall in place for the two youngsters, forms the crux of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

The movie has Satya, Prabhu, Naresh, Naveen Chandra, Tulasi, Lakshmi, Pragathi, Raghu Babu, and Fish Venkat among others in pivotal roles.

The movie is written and directed by Gireesaaya and produced by BVSN Prasad under his Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner. Devi Sri Prasad scored the film's soundtrack and Shamdat Sainudeen cranked the camera.