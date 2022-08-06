Rashmika Mandanna Remuneration Touches Rs 4 Crore; Becomes One Among the Highest Paid Actresses!

Rashmika Mandanna has become a household name after her unprecedented success and recognition after the release of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The movie shot the south actress to national popularity and her dance moves caught everyone by surprise. Rashmika is eventually going places in her professional life.

Rashmika has several projects including about three Bollywood films in her kitty. Besides enjoying the status of becoming the most sought-after actress in India, she is also getting to demand the magic figure that comes to her mind. Rashmika, with her latest number of crazy projects, is said to have raised her fee. The actress' remuneration was doubled at once after the release and success of Sukumar's directorial Pushpa.

The Coorg-born actress is reportedly demanding Rs 4 Crore for a Bollywood project and hiked her fee to Rs 3 Crore and upwards from Rs 2 Crore for projects she signed down south. Owing to her craze and success rate, producers are willing to meet her requirements. For the sequel of Pushpa, the actress is taking home an amount of Rs 4 Crore, reportedly.

On the work front, Rashmika signed a film with actor Ranbir Kapoor under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled Animal and has almost finished shooting for Goodbye. The actress is filming for Thalapathy Vijay's direct Telugu debut Vaarasudu AKA Varisu under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally. She was last seen in the recent release Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, in the role of Afreen. The actress is also linked up to Vijay Deverakonda as both of them have been hanging out in Mumbai after Hyderabad, quite frequently.