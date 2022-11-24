Ravi Teja Unhappy With A Few Episodes In Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Dhamaka; Re-shoots A Few?

Massraja Ravi Teja is known for making more movies in a short time. He doesn't like wasting time and the actor always has at least two films waiting for him before he could finish filming the current one. In the year 2022, the actor so far had two releases- Khiladi and Ramarao On Duty and the other one titled Dhamaka, under the direction of Trinadha Rao Nakkina, is gearing up for a Christmas release.

Amid the film's simultaneous production and post-production phases, it is learned that Ravi Teja was unhappy about how a few episodes of the film turned out, upon seeing the rushes. He discussed the same with the film's director and suggested a couple of changes to it. Accordingly, the makers of Dhamaka brought in a new writer- one among the writers who worked on Nikhil Siddhartha's latest sensational hit Karthikeya 2, to rework the script.

Later, a few sequences and scenes were re-shot. Ravi Teja is said to have been convinced this time. Dhamaka is touted to be an action comedy-drama, a typical Ravi Teja film, produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners jointly. The film's female lead is Sree Leela, who debuted with Roshan Meka's Pelli SandaD.

The movie also stars Jayaram, Tanikella Bharani, Sachin Khedekar, Rao Ramesh, Chiraj Jani, Ali, Praveen, Hyper Aadi, Pavitra Lokesh, Tulasi, and Rajshree Nair among others in pivotal roles.

Karthik Ghattamaneni is working as the cinematographer and Prawin Pudi is the editor of the film. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the entire soundtrack for Dhamaka. The movie will release in theatres on December 23.

In addition to Dhamaka, Ravi Teja will be seen in a powerful cameo in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. Also, he has Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, and a yet-to-be-titled film to be helmed by Karthik Gattamneni in his kitty.