Massraja Ravi Teja's Latest Action Comedy Dhamaka Achieves Break-Even In Just Four Days Post Release

Massmaharaja Ravi Teja is finally a happy chap after his latest film Dhamaka, under the direction of Trinadha Rao Nakkina, is performing well at the box office. The movie hit the screens on December 23, on Christmas eve. It opened to lukewarm response as the film's story has nothing novel to offer. However, due to no competition at the box office and the holiday season, the movie is making good money. As a result, Dhamaka achieved break-even within four days of its release.

The movie made a good business commercially by making Rs 25.15 Crore by the end of its fourth day run at the theatres. The movie is declared a hit.

Actress Sreeleela was the female lead's character in the film. The chemistry between Ravi Teja and Sreeleela was enticing on the screen. Initially, when their casting was announced, many ridiculed citing the huge age gap (33 years) between them both. However, on the screen, it was a delight looking at them, dancing together.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Ravi Teja's Dhamaka here:

Day 1: Rs 6.7 Crore

Day 2: Rs 5.7 Crore

Day 3: Rs 8.1 Crore

Day 4: Rs 4.65 Crore

Total 4 Days Collection: Rs 25.15 Crore

Check Out The Tweet here:

The movie also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, Chirag Jani, Praveen, Hyper Aadi, Pavitra Lokesh, and Tulasi among others in crucial roles.

The movie's cinematography was handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni and edited by Prawin Pudi. The movie's background score and tunes were composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. Dhamaka is made on a budget of Rs 25 Crore by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.