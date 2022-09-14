The recent buzz in social media is that RC 15 has done an overseas business of about Rs 20 Crore, including all languages. The film is directed by Shankar.

The comment section was filled with doubts about whether the film will do that well overseas and the responses to the doubts that it will definitely make history. We can only be sure once the film is out and we get the numbers to compare.

The story is said to be written by Karthik Subburaj, and the film is going to be a political thriller. This is the first time Shankar is collaborating with Karthik Subburaj. The director was consistently working with writer Sujatha, and after his demise, he has been working with Jayamohan.

Shankar is parallelly working on Indian 2, to which Jayamohan has contributed as a writer. Shankar is simultaneously handling the shoots of both films, and this is probably the first time that a director is working on two extremely high-profile projects at the same time.

RC 15's updated cast includes Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Raghu Babu, and Samuthirakani.

The film's crew includes Rathnavelu and Tirru as Cinematographers, Shameer Muhammed as Editor, and Thaman as Composer. Sri Madhav Burra has contributed as a dialogue writer.