The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu finale is going to take place on December 18. After Sri Satya is said to have been eliminated mid-week on the December 15th episode, we have the top five finalists of the season in the form of Revanth, Srihan, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, and Rohit. Among them, Srihan became the first finalist by winning the 'Ticket to Finale' task.
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Are Revanth And Rohit The Top Two Finalists Of The Season?
According to the latest buzz, we hear that Revanth and Rohit are going to be the two finalists of season 6 of Bigg Boss Telugu. Revanth, who is a well-known playback singer and winner of the Indian Idol competition is touted to become the winner while Rohit, who is a television actor and model will be the runner-up. Earlier reports suggested Adi Reddy as the runner-up due to his connections and Keerthi, who falls under the Bigg Boss management quota will be in the top four or top three finalists.
But, as the curtains are getting drawn in, rumours suggest Rohit and Revanth will stand in first and second place. However, in the Bigg Boss show, anything can happen at any time. So, until the episode takes place, none are sure about the developments.
Out of 21 contestants, there are now five contestants entering the finale. The other contestants of the season-Abhinayasri, Shaani, Neha, Arohi, Chalaki Chanti, Surya, Arjun kalyan, Baladitya, Geetu, Vasanthi, Faima, Inaya, and Raj are expected to appear in the finale episode, to cheer for their finalists' contestants.
Tune into the Star Maa channel at 10 pm tonight to catch the latest episode of the reality show. On Saturday and Sunday, the finale episodes will be telecast at 9 pm. One can also stream the entire content of Season 6 on Disney+ Hotstar. There will be a special guest, a top hero from Tollywood as the chief guest on the finale episode.
