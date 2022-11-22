Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Viewers Of The Show Slam Revanth For His Behaviour & Attitude!

Revanth is one of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house. He is a well-known Telugu playback singer who went on to make it big on a national level by winning the Indian Idol singing competition. Revanth, however, is becoming the negativity hotspot inside the house and it is reflecting so much that the social media is raving about his rude, hot-headed behaviour at large.

Since the beginning of the show, Revanth was a go-getter. No of the other housemates can put up a tough fight in physical tasks as Revanth does. He has been getting more nominations every week except for twice when he was the house's captain. Revanth comes across as a good person but he certainly is rude, impatient, reckless, and arrogant. Ironically, Revanth gets more votes from the public, according to the voting results analysis. Revanth imposes demands rather than discussing and projecting benevolence with other housemates. Revanth's captaincy irked the housemates and the latest issue about saving rice for further use instead today didn't go down well with the others. Even Srihan objected to Revanth's decision while the entire house talked about Revanth's dictating attitude as the house captain. Revanth was harsh and rude. He hurls words and had several heated arguments with almost all the housemates. He nominated Rohit citing the reason that he was about to use the F word but he uttered the complete word. The host paying a deaf ear to the same was received with criticism by the viewers of the Bigg Boss 6 season. They have been circulating videos on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook about how Revanth is a bully and had contradicted Rohit, Raj, Adi Reddy, Inaya, and Keerthi.

Earlier, when Geetu made it clear that Revanth, who declines or rejects any appeals regarding food to the housemates has been securing his cup of milk and curds, Revanth got offended. She called him a food thief. While all the housemates have drastically lost weight, Revanth is seen beefed up. Meme makers have come up with several memes regarding the same crediting him for stealing/ eating without the knowledge of other housemates.

They also believe that the season is a disappointment and that it has been already decided that Revanth will be the winner. They are also sharing their views on the same and are lashing out.