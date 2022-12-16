Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Rumoured Winner Revanth's Remuneration For This Season Will Blow Your Mind

Revanth, winner of the Indian Idol singing reality show is now taking part in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. The season is going to end in another two days with a grand finale slated on December 18. Revanth, who is one of the busiest Tollywood playback singers has been rumoured as the winner of the season, and social media is cheering for him.

Revanth is one of the well-known faces among the other 20 housemates who entered the house on September 4. Although he performs tasks with all his might and wins them, he is always pointed out by the rest of them for his behavioural issues. Revanth is short-tempered, hot-headed, and arrogant. Time and again, several incidents in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house, over 100 days showcased this.

Revanth irked the contestants so much that he is the first one to get nominated for elimination by a majority of the housemates. Ironically, despite always coming into danger with several votes against his continuation in the house, Revanth was saved from eviction. Except for the two times when Revanth was monitoring the house as the captain, he remained in the danger zone, along with Inaya, and Keerthi. Surprisingly, Revanth got huge support from his fans and viewers of the show.

Revanth is the highest-paid contestant in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show. He was roped in for the 100-plus days' reality show for an amount of Rs 60,000 per week, according to the available sources. If that is the case, Revanth will bag about Rs 9 Lakh in the form of remuneration.